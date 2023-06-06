Home page politics

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

Split

An explosion rocks the Kachowka Dam. Residents have to be evacuated, there is a risk of flooding.

Kakhovka Dam at Kherson at blasted: Far-reaching consequences for Ukraine

at at blasted: Far-reaching consequences for Ukraine emergency session because of Kachowka blast : President Volodymyr Zelenskyj convenes Security Council

because of : President Volodymyr Zelenskyj convenes Security Council All news and developments around the Kakhovka Dam in our news ticker.

Cherson/Kiev – In the Ukraine, the strategically important Kakhovka dam on the Dnipro River near the front in the southern Ukrainian region of Cherson was apparently blown up early Tuesday morning. The Ukrainian task force south announced on Tuesday morning that the Russian occupiers had blown up the dam in the town of Nowa Kakhovka themselves. Moscow, on the other hand, accused Kiev of being responsible for the severe damage itself. The dam is located in the Russian-occupied part of the country.

Zelenskyj rut because of Kakhovka blast to emergency meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called an emergency meeting of the National Security Council after the incident on Tuesday morning. This was announced by Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov on Twitter on Tuesday morning. Meanwhile, Ukrainian media revealed the extent of the destruction. The online medium shared on Twitter The Kiev Independent a video of the situation on site. The scenes show the destroyed dam. Water masses push from the Kachowka reservoir through open spaces to the west, where the river narrows. The extent of the flooding to be expected has yet to be clarified.

Blow up of the Kakhovka dam near Cherson: These are the consequences for Ukraine

Severe damage to the Kachowka dam could have serious consequences. The military governor of the region, Olexander Prokudin, warned that the water level could reach a critical level within five hours. The evacuation of residents had therefore begun on the left side of the river. The city of Cherson, liberated from the Ukrainians, is also located there. The incident is once again shifting the Ukraine war away from the front and into civilian areas – because the people of the country are ultimately the victims of the explosion. Damage could have general consequences for the water supply in Ukraine, specifically for the cooling water supply of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant.

So far there have been no evacuations on the southern – Russian-occupied – side of the river. According to Russian state news agencies, the Moscow-installed mayor in Nowa Kakhovka said: “The water has risen”. So far, however, it has not been necessary to evacuate civilians. Both statements could not be checked independently so far.

Kachowka dam badly damaged after blast – situation escalated in October

It is not the first time that the Kakhovka dam near Cherson has become the focus of the Ukraine war. Russia and Ukraine accused each other of planning to blow up the dam last October. According to its own statements, Moscow had already started evacuating the then occupied city and was preparing for the fact that large settlement areas could be flooded.

Meanwhile, Kiev had warned against false accusations and expressed the suspicion that Moscow wanted to carry out the blast itself and discredit Ukraine by assigning blame. According to his own statements, Zelenskyy had information at the time that the Russian military had already laid mines. (nz with dpa material)