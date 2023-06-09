Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

The blasting of the Kakhovka Dam dominates the headlines about the Ukraine war. An expert classifies why Russia’s army has probably created a huge problem. Even in Crimea.

Munich/Kakhovka/Crimea – Tens of thousands of people are fleeing the water masses: the alleged blasting of the Kakhovka dam by Russia triggered a huge humanitarian and ecological catastrophe in the Cherson Oblast, right in the middle of the fighting in the Ukraine war.

Blow up of the Kakhovka dam: water supply for Russian troops in danger?

The consequences can only gradually be foreseen, for example with regard to the cooling of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant. According to Ukrainian information, 600 square kilometers of land were flooded as of Thursday evening (June 8, 7 p.m.). But does the blast not only affect the Cherson region in southern Ukraine, but also Crimea in the Black Sea?

According to an expert, the water supply for Russian troops on the Black Sea Peninsula could now be massively affected.

The destroyed Kakhovka dam: Huge masses of water are penetrating inland in the Cherson Oblast. © IMAGO / ITAR-TASS

“After Ukraine after 2014 (after the annexation by Moscow, i. editor) had closed the North Crimean Canal and thus cut off the water supply, this led to a menacing water shortage in Crimea, especially in the drought year 2020,” explains Dr. Klaus Gestwa IPPEN.MEDIA: “That underscored the vulnerability of the peninsula annexed by Russia.” Historian Gestwa is an expert on the history of Eastern Europe at the University of Tübingen. For example, the 60-year-old scientist studied in Moscow and Saint Petersburg. Even today, in the turmoil of the war, he maintains informal contacts with acquaintances in Russia. Who, through their own fault, risked the whole Crimea?

Blow-up of the Kachowka dam: massively affected North Crimean Canal

For classification: The North Crimean Canal begins just at Nowa Kakhovka on the river Dnepr (Dnipro), which is dammed to form the Kakhovka Reservoir. Exactly where the reservoir dam was allegedly blown up – apparently without regard to Russian troops. The canal runs in its sequence, which has been completely disrupted by the floods, through the Kherson Oblast in a southerly direction and over the Isthmus of Perekop through the north of the Crimea via Sovetskyj to Kerch in the east of the peninsula. This means that the infrastructure of large parts of Crimea is supplied with water from the canal. Actually.

“In the Black Sea, the peninsula is only directly connected to mainland Ukraine. At that time, in the lower reaches of the Dnipro, the large hydroelectric power plant Kakhovka was built together with the huge reservoir, on whose shore today Europe’s largest nuclear power plant Zaporizhia is located”, Gestva explains the importance of the canal for life in Crimea: “From this so-called ‘completed in the late 1950s Cossack Sea’ branches off the North Crimean Canal, built after 1961, which connects the entire peninsula with the agricultural, industrial and communal services (e.g. drinking water, ed.) and supplies the water necessary for tourism.”

There is probably another effect: According to Gestwa’s sources, the Russian population is always unsettled because of the historical significance of the peninsula when – despite the news blackout – negative news from Crimea hits the Russian cities between nearby Rostov-on-Don and the huge metropolis of Moscow and reach Saint Petersburg.

Is Crimea running out of water? Expert believes there is concern in Russia

“Sevastopol was attacked by Ukraine with drones and rockets in November 2022 and again in March 2023. A fuel depot of military importance was recently set on fire there. In September 2022, several Russian fighter jets were even destroyed in an attack on a military airfield,” the Eastern Europe expert counts in the conversation IPPEN.MEDIA “Shortly thereafter, there was an explosion on the Crimean Bridge, which Putin personally inaugurated in 2018. For the Russian side, these Ukrainian military strikes proved to be sensitive indications that the dynamic of the war had long since changed and the Russian aggressor had been pushed onto the defensive.” (pm)