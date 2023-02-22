Without being the best in the world in his position, far from it, Diogo Dalot has proven to be a good right-back, the Portuguese has rotated his position this year with the Englishman Wann-Bissaka and the reality is that he is a defender of the total taste of Ten Hag, which is why the Manchester United team plans to renew it at all costs, just as they have already done with Garnacho and they hope to do the same with Rashford.
However, the signing of Diogo has been delayed for different reasons, although the club has asserted its unilateral renewal option until 2024, they want a much longer duration, which has not yet arrived, since the player has refused to sign said renewal, since he knows perfectly well that it is on the wish list of Real Madrid as well as Barcelona and these two possibilities have them very tempted.
Weeks ago, Dalot was full in the English team and pointed to the imminent renewal, however, today more than ever both the Blaugrana and the Merengues see the 24-year-old Portuguese as a great market option, he could even be the main option for the side right of the two giants of Spain. That being the case, Diogo will not renew with the Red Devils team while waiting to find out what movements Laporta and Florentino Pérez make to get their signature, a fact that he greatly regrets within Erik Ten Hag’s team.
#Dalot #mind #giants #Spain
