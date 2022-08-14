The day after Inter’s victory at Lecce, the former player comments on the Nerazzurri’s match

The day after the victory of Inter on the Lecce field, with a video posted on Instagram Stephane Dalmat comments on the Nerazzurri’s match. “I’m happy, we saw a very good match but it was the first day. I’m very excited because we started the game well with a goal from Lukaku, I’m happy for him. After the draw, the match got complicated because physically the team is not yet at the top“.

“The first five games are complicated, but these are points that count. I expect two other players from the market who can raise the level of the team to fight for the Scudetto and the Champions League. which I saw we can be positive for the future. It is good for Inter to start with a win. “

August 14 – 11:30 am

