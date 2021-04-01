Dalma Maradona has been married for three years to Andres Caldarelli, with whom he has a daughter, Roma, born on March 12, 2019.

To celebrate the wedding anniversary, the daughter of Diego Maradona and Claudia Villafañe dedicated a super romantic post to their husband through their Instagram account. The text was accompanied by two photos where she and her husband are seen happy.

In that social network, Dalma Maradona wrote to Caldarelli: “Happy anniversary to the most beautiful chocolate in the universe! You hate public statements but in this sad year I CELEBRATE and do happy little dances for the team that we are!”.

Dalma Maradona’s post dedicated to her husband Andrés Caldarelli on the 3rd anniversary of the wedding. Instagram photo.

“Rower of complicated months and the cook of the happiest moments!”Dalma described her daughter’s father.

And he continued saying: “Whenever I look at you I say the same thing: WHAT A LUCK I HAVE TO HAVE THIS FOAL NEXT DOOR WHO IS MUCH MORE BEAUTIFUL INSIDE THAN OUTSIDE! I like you like the first day! I love you forever! I love that you have been my husband for 3 years!“.

At the opening of her post on Instagram, Dalma added a photo of her wedding day where she and the groom are seen in love. In addition, he included another in which they are outdoors, with sunglasses.

Andrés Caldarelli and Dalma Maradona: married three years and a daughter, Roma. Instagram photo.

The great love story

Dalma and Andrés began their courtship in 2013. They had met in high school. For a time they were just good friends. They did not think then that they would end up being a couple. But the love was stronger and they got engaged.

In 2017, Andrés proposed to Dalma and she accepted, delighted. “Obviously, I said yes because I was dead in love,” the actress had expressed then.

The one who informed that Dalma and her boyfriend would marry was Diego Maradona himself. He did it on Instagram, where he said: “There was once a young man named Andrés Caldarelli who called his girlfriend’s father to ask for his hand. Gentlemen like my son-in-law, they don’t exist anymore. I am very happy and proud to tell you that my daughter is getting married ”.

Andrés Caldarelli and Dalma Maradona, happy, three years ago at their wedding party. Photo Archive.

That happiness of Diego, however, was not enough for him to be present with his daughter and son-in-law on the day of their wedding. As you will recall, after many twists and turns, El Diez finally did not travel from Dubai to Buenos Aires to accompany his eldest daughter on her wedding day.

The couple, however, went on their way happily. On March 12, 2019, they became parents for the first time. The girl was called Rome. A few days ago, the Caldarelli-Maradona family celebrated the first two years of the little girl’s life with a celebration in which, due to the coronavirus pandemic, only a few family and friends were able to attend.

ACE