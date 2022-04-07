Diez’s daughter raises doubts about the heirloom that will be sold to the highest bidder from April 20: “Dad wore it in the game, but …”

That shirt has become the main attraction on Bond Street, London. She is the number 10 of Argentina for the match against England in the 1986 World Cup, the one with which Diego Armando Maradona scored the smartest and then the most beautiful goal in the history of the World Cup. Will go to auction from Sotheby’s from 20 April, with a base of 5 million euros. Only that auction is not the shirt of goals, at least according to Dalma Maradona.

sentences – Diego’s daughter is sure: “That at auction is not the shirt he used in the second half, when he scored the goals. It is from that match, but my dad wears it in the first half – Dalma said on a radio broadcast -. Knowing Dad, I know he didn’t give that shirt to anyone. I don’t want to say who has it, I know it and I don’t want to cause problems for this person. But I can say that the shirt with which my father scored the goals is not going up for auction. I want people to know: they are making money with something that is not theirs, it’s a shame ”. Even Claudia Villafane, Diego’s ex-wife, confirms her daughter’s version: what is going to be auctioned is the first half shirt, not the goals. See also Luis Díaz gave a Liverpool shirt to a teammate

the yellow – Thus the auction of one of the most famous jerseys in the world has become a yellow. That at the auction of Sotheby’s it was owned by Steve Hodge, the England midfielder who lifted the ball which Diego’s hand turned into one of history’s most famous goals. Maradona himself had given it to him after the game: after years of hesitation, the 59-year-old who in addition to Mexico 1986 also took part in Italy 1990 (without playing due to injury) decided to part with that shirt which, he declared in December 2021, it had “enormous sentimental value”. Despite the doubts of the Maradona family, Sotheby’s has announced that it has checked the case and believes that the one on display in Bond Street is the one with which Diego scored the two goals. And the one that will go to auction from 20 April. Unless the yellow in the meantime is not enriched with other chapters. See also Dakar, terrorism alert. France: "Better to stop, but Aso says no"

April 8 – 00:08

