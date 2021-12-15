Diego’s daughter will shoot part of the documentary “La Hija de D10S”, but the anger for the story regarding the non-entry to the stadium does not diminish: “All this is difficult to accept, we have not yet received an answer”
Dalma Maradona returned to Naples, arrived in the city in the early afternoon together with her agent and spokesperson Gabi Galaretto. He will stop for four days to shoot several scenes in the documentary “La hija de D10S”, about his father’s life. Returning to the city where she lived the first years of her life gives her particular emotions, but anger and amazement prevailed more and she explains it in no uncertain terms: “It seems to me something impossible, what is happening. I simply ask to enter the stadium. in the name of my dad, who bears the same name as me and this is denied me first by Naples and now by the Municipality “. Contacts have been recreated with the Neapolitan town hall, after an unexpected “no” arrived, motivated in various ways. In fact, at the request of the Bronx, the producer of the documentary, the Municipality made it known that they could not open the doors to the Argentines. Reason: there will be an inspection at the stadium until Friday. Saturday and Sunday there is no one who can let the troupe in, from Monday the field enters the jurisdiction of Naples in view of the match against Spezia on Wednesday. The hypothesis of the production of taking on the expenses for the employees, to pay them the overtime holiday and thus open the plant, was also rejected.
Mediation
–
So Dalma tried to recontact the Municipality and apparently there were the conditions for a video interview with the mayor Gaetano Manfredi, who, however, had to postpone for previous commitments. “We waited until the evening – explains Dalma – but we have not received any response. All this is difficult to accept”. From Palazzo San Giacomo they let leaked the possibility of being able to open the plant after Christmas, but this sent the entourage into a rage because it was explained that technically there were four days available.
In the city
–
In any case, Dalma with all her entourage will begin to tour the places dear to the father of the city, starting with the house where she grew up in Posillipo, in via Scipione Capece. It will also be an opportunity to meet old friends of dad Diego. Still hoping to be able to shoot some scenes at the stadium. Curiosity: about a month ago, the plant was granted to Sky to shoot its own “short” with Diego jr who talks about his father one year after his death. And the controversies continue.
December 15, 2021 (change December 15, 2021 | 23:12)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
.
#Dalma #Maradona #returned #Naples #enter #stadium
Leave a Reply