Dalma Maradona returned to Naples, arrived in the city in the early afternoon together with her agent and spokesperson Gabi Galaretto. He will stop for four days to shoot several scenes in the documentary “La hija de D10S”, about his father’s life. Returning to the city where she lived the first years of her life gives her particular emotions, but anger and amazement prevailed more and she explains it in no uncertain terms: “It seems to me something impossible, what is happening. I simply ask to enter the stadium. in the name of my dad, who bears the same name as me and this is denied me first by Naples and now by the Municipality “. Contacts have been recreated with the Neapolitan town hall, after an unexpected “no” arrived, motivated in various ways. In fact, at the request of the Bronx, the producer of the documentary, the Municipality made it known that they could not open the doors to the Argentines. Reason: there will be an inspection at the stadium until Friday. Saturday and Sunday there is no one who can let the troupe in, from Monday the field enters the jurisdiction of Naples in view of the match against Spezia on Wednesday. The hypothesis of the production of taking on the expenses for the employees, to pay them the overtime holiday and thus open the plant, was also rejected.