It was almost five months after the death of Diego Maradona and still no one can explain why the man who was loved by billions around the world he said goodbye to himself alone, without the necessary measures to attend to his delicate state of health.

In all this time everything was talked about, and they all fought. Or they fight, rather. Is that while Justice investigates his death, it also defines who will be his heirs and what can be shared, in a novel that seems to have no end, or at least a happy ending for anyone.

But in the midst of the reproaches of one and the other, the one who left a 100% football concern was Matías Morla, who was Diego’s last lawyer, his right hand and proxy.

The controversial lawyer spoke recently on Jorge Rial’s program and surprised with an at least unusual observation, in which no one had noticed since it occurred.

“Diego was outraged that Dalma’s daughter is called Roma. What is Diego? Naples, the opposite of Rome! Those internal problems they have now, they want to take care of me,” Morla launched, surprising everyone.

Now it is Dalma’s turn, who does not give notes but expresses herself on social networks. And when it does, it drops bombs everywhere. Now, the eldest daughter of Diego and Claudia Villafañe decided to put an end to the mystery and denied Morla’s claim.

“You have to stop being so basic and urgently stop speaking on behalf of my dad. My daughter’s name has a beautiful story and has nothing to do with anyone’s hatred. On the contrary, Rome is love“Dalma explained through an Instagram story.

Dalma Maradona’s messages on the networks.

But the thing did not stop there because later, after the question of a follower, who called journalists “bad milk”, he hit a stick to the chroniclers who in the last time covered the alternatives linked to her day to day as the daughter of Maradona.

“I hope some day the bad-tempered journalists will leave them alone and that justice will be done for your father,” they commented to Dalma, who replied: “I see justice more likely than the other… Hopefully, because it is the most important thing, “said the actress.