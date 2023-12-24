Mustafa Al-Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

The Falconry Competition activities, organized by the Abu Dhabi Falconers Club, continue to fly at the Sheikh Zayed Festival, for the fourth day in a row, as the Jeer Shaheen Race – General Category Chicken competitions are held today.

The general category competitions for the Garmosha – Farkh race, which were held this morning, resulted in “Dalma” for the Dubai team winning the race title, after covering the race distance in 16.678 seconds, while “Mayassa” for the Nad Al Sheba team came in second, after narrowly covering the race distance in 16.678 seconds. The champion, as the race distance was covered in 16.737 seconds. The third place went to the “G45” of Rashid Abdullah Hamad Al Marri, who covered the race distance in 16.754 seconds. In fourth place came the “GG 1” of the Al-Fursan team, while the fifth place came. “4060” for the Dubai team, “GG2” for the Al-Fursan team came sixth, and “G2” for Rashid Salem Atiq Al Mazrouei came seventh.

“Souda” by Hamad Ahmed bin Mejren came in eighth place, “100” for the Nad Al Sheba team came in ninth, and “HL 31” came in tenth place.

78 falcons from various parts of the country participated in the competitions of this round, and the Sheikh Zayed Falconry Festival competition comes within the framework of the Abu Dhabi Falconers Club’s cooperation with the festival, and within the framework of the club’s keenness to participate and be present in major heritage events, which enhance the presence of national heritage and instill it in the souls of everyone. From small to large, as well as introducing everyone from different nationalities to the festival’s visitors closely.