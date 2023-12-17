by STEFANO OLLANU

Ducati, a dream season

The numbers underline better than any words the sensational results obtained by Ducati In the 2023 of the recently concluded MotoGP, with 17 successes out of 20 races and 7 of the 8 riders who reached the top step of the podium between Sprints and Sunday GPs.

The Red team is also continuing a streak of 46 consecutive races on the podium, a sign of a now clear superiority over its rivals.

And for next year the Bolognese company owned by Audi will further raise the level, bringing into its ranks Marc Marquez – six times champion of the premier class – and Franco Morbidelli – already vice-champion in 2020 -, who will take over Johann Zarco and Luca Marini, who together had achieved only 1 success.

Dall'Igna and the philosophy of sharing

It's no mystery that Ducati has chosen one total transparency in the telemetry data between its riders and in fact having 8 bikes on the track guarantees an increase in performance session after session. Every centaur thus has the opportunity to improve and in this sense the best example came from Bagnaia, who often put everything together perfectly on Sundays, as demonstrated by the 7 victories obtained in the GPs.

The general director Gigi Dall'Igna is proud of the working methodology: “TOWe have adopted a different philosophy than our competitors, because we share all information and data, the tests that each individual driver does during a race weekend or during testing. This is our strength and we did it until the end: we had two riders in the running to win, yet until the end everyone worked continuously collaborating and helping each other if possible. I would like to remember how a few years ago a team built a wall inside the pits. We think in a completely different way.”