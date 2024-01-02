The Ducati era

After years of crisis, following the departure of Casey Stoner and the arrival of Valentino Rossi, the Ducati it had to gradually rebuild itself. The bike that only the Australian champion could tame has gradually become the most rideable of the lot, capable of adapting perfectly to different riding styles. In short, the most coveted of the lot, which in 2023 managed to monopolize the top 3 of the drivers' rankings, with the champion and official 'Pecco' Bagnaia and the two 'satellites' Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi.

Rivals' complaints and concessions

17 overall victories last season, 43 podiums, eight of which were made up of Ducati riders alone, 17 pole positions and a positive streak of riders on the podium that has continued for 46 GPs: Borgo Panigale's dominance is quite evident. The complaints from the other competing companies arrived promptly – Honda, Yamaha, Aprilia and KTM – which have obtained a new concession system, to try to achieve performance convergence.

Dall Igna replies to the other teams

In several interviews we have read that representatives of other teams have complained about the 4 teams that bring Ducati motorcycles to the track, asking for a rebalancing of the forces on the field.

To GP Racing magazine, general director Luigi Dall'Igna wanted to respond to the accusations: “We've had eight bikes for five or six years and no one was complaining. Those who blame us now are those who in the past had satellite teams that they used only as sources of income”.

The Italian engineer defends his working method: “I did things differently, integrating satellite teams into our work system, creating real partnerships. Having eight bikes isn't everything, last year Aprilia managed to fight for the title with only 2 riders on the track, but it didn't succeed when it incorporated RNF with 4″.

Dall'Igna then thundered: “Ducati is now accused of all the evils. They criticized us for all the innovations brought to the track, from aerodynamics to trim tabs. But what have we done, if not work better? Our detractors would do better to talk less and get to work.”