by STEFANO OLLANU

Marquez in Ducati, an earthquake for MotoGP

Definitely the Marc Marquez's move from the factory Honda to the customer Ducati of the Gresini team was the most surprising transfer of 2024 MotoGP. The six-time Spanish world champion broke his very long relationship with HRC a year early, just to get back to having fun in the saddle, making false cards to secure a Desmosedici, albeit one season older than the official riders.

Marquez's smile last November 28th in the Valencia tests, at the end of the first 8-lap run on the GP23, immediately alarmed his opponents and fans: the Spaniard could prove to be a contender for the world title.

Dall'Igna talks about Marquez's telemetry

During the evening dedicated to the Ducati celebrations on 15 December, the general director Gigi Dall'Igna dedicated a long interview to MOWalso focusing on the Spanish champion: “It can only give me and the entire Ducati world a great pleasure to know that Marc Marquez, objectively an extraordinary rider, wanted our bike so much.”

The engineer from Thiene also mentioned the Spaniard's telemetry: “I don't know if he pushed hard, or if he held something backbut the data, just like all the other riders, they say that Marc Marquez has strengths and weaknesses. I'm not revealing anything absurd: In some things he is extraordinary, in others he can improve“. No worries about managing so many talented drivers: “If and when there are problems we will see how to manage them, how to deal with them and how to overcome them. We will certainly leave our riders free to express themselves at their best”concluded Dall'Igna, alluding to the world championship battle between the 'satellite' Martin and the 'official' Bagnaia.