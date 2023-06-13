A dream Ducati

What the Borgo Panigale manufacturer did at the Italian Grand Prix of Mugello last weekend was absolutely historic: first the track record in qualifying on Saturday, then the entire top5 of the Sprint and the top4 of the Sunday race made up of Ducati bikes.

A result that annihilated the competition, especially in the long race that saw ‘the first of the others’ or Brad Binder, reach the finish line almost nine seconds behind. A clear superiority that has repercussions in the riders’ standings, with Bagnaia first, Bezzecchi second, Martin third, Zarco fifth and Marini sixth, which is making the 2023 MotoGP world championship look almost like a single-make Ducati. In particular, then at Mugello Bagnaia showed – if ever there was a need – that he is indisputably the strongest rider astride the Desmosedici, with a perfect weekend.

Dall’Igna’s words

“A spectacular day for all of Ducati, in front of our wonderful fans in an extraordinary setting that only Mugello can offer. Hard to find the right words in this vortex of endless emotions. We dominated in such an important weekend for us: from Pole, with the track record, to Sunday’s race with a historic poker for Ducati Corse. A superlative Pecco, an exemplary test of strength and intelligencesecurity and awareness in managing every situation, even emotional, for what is perhaps his most beautiful victory.

In a home grand prix that sees our bikes in the top 4 positions for the first time in MotoGP after their success in the Sprint Race with a “5 out of 5”. This is also thanks to the other Ducati riders and their respective teams who are always protagonists, even more so today in a great party that truly belongs to everyone. But the first thought can only be for all the people who work both at home and on the track for our Project: women and men to whom all our gratitude goes, today is the best occasion to remember it and I’m happy about it. The same joy I feel for our fans, for being able to give them all the satisfaction and emotions they deserve. Come on Ducati!”