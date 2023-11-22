Marquez-Ducati, a tantalizing marriage

While waiting for the end of an exciting 2023 World Championship, MotoGP fans can’t wait for 2024. The most important reason concerns the market: many riders will change their jerseys, and among these there is also the eight-time world champion Marc Marquez. The wait is almost all for the passage of Cabroncito to the Gresini team, of the Ducati family, an operation that was unthinkable until a year ago, but which Honda’s difficulties and the lack of valid alternative destinations have made possible.

It is clear that with a Marquez in Ducati (albeit on the GP23) the situation in Borgo Panigale will become tantalizing: not only will there be the best bike, but also one of the strongest riders in history, who will be able to annoy Francesco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi, the three great protagonists of the 2023 World Cup. So, will Marquez be a resource or a source of problems? The general director of Ducati Corse also asks this Gigi Dall’Ignawho admits that the Spaniard must be “managed” and that his immediate entry into the official team would not have been possible, also considering the large line-up of competitive riders that Ducati can afford.

Dall’Igna’s words

“We know the complexity of managing Marc’s figure. We are in a really fantastic situation in terms of drivers, because everyone is doing very well. Marquez is one of the most important riders in the history of motorcycling and if an eight-time world champion wants to get on your bike you can’t help but be happy. I am very satisfied with the riders we have in Ducati at the moment. We have so many and everything is so well organized that we couldn’t think of putting Marquez in the official team“, these are the words of the engineer AS. “We know there is some risk and we will have to be good at managing this aspect and the difficulties that arise. It’s never easy, when you have two riders on the same bike competing for the World Championship it’s not easy, because the situation is a bit explosive, but next year we will have to be more careful than ever to manage the relationships between the various drivers well“.

The question many are asking is about Marquez’s competitiveness in 2024. Will the Spaniard be competitive for the title despite having a GP23 and having to fight with the GP24s? Dall’Igna has no doubts: “Bezzecchi did very well and came close. Martin is on a satellite team (but he has an updated bike, ed.) and has shown that it can do as well as an official team. It was unthinkable that a rider from a satellite team could win the World Championship, and in my opinion Ducati is proving that this is possible“.