Ducati in 2022 it was unblocked by returning to win the Drivers’ World Championship with Francesco Bagnaia after a long fast that had lasted since 2007 when Casey Stoner won. The feeling is that the cycle inaugurated by the Borgo Panigale company in 2022 is destined to last a long time, even if KTM and Aprilia are trying to do everything in their power to beat Ducati. The MotoGP World Championship still has two seasons to run with the current regulations before significant changes in 2027 starting with the engine capacity which will be reduced to 850 cc compared to the current 1000.

The General Director of Ducati Corse Luigi Dall’Igna he explained that the 850 cc were a compromise figure between the proposals of the various manufacturers, an average: “Let’s say that it was important to reduce the performance and speed of the bikes because, if we continued at this rate, the speed would have increased so much that the circuits would not have been safe – explained Dall’Igna interviewed by motosan.es – so it was right to take a step back. It was a compromise number that was reached as the average of all the numbers proposed by the manufacturers.”

The new regulation will be a great opportunity for Yamaha and Honda to catch up with the European manufacturers, although especially as regards Yamaha the ambition is to return to being competitive much sooner thanks to the direction given by former Ducati Max Bartolini arrived at Yamaha in December 2023. According to Dall’Igna, the mistake made by the Japanese manufacturers was to underestimate their rivals by settling for the ‘handles’ at rider level who covered as far as possible the weak points of the RC213V and of the M1s: “The Japanese manufacturers probably underestimated their opponents. And this is always a problem. If one wants to beat an opponent, he must not underestimate him. And probably having a very strong driver leads you to underestimate your opponents, because you think he can solve your problems. However, even if you have a champion, you have to keep working because you have to give your rider the best bike possible, listening to all your riders.”. Speaking of champions, in 2025 and 2026 Ducati will have Marc Marquez on the official bike, who together with Francesco Bagnaia will form a dream pair, also according to telemetry data as confirmed by Dall’Igna: “As Max Biaggi says, motorbike racing is not a classical music concert, something can always happen, just think of what happened to Bastianini last year (repetitive injuries starting with the one to his right shoulder blade). It is important to have two riders capable of aiming for the title. Marquez is beastly in the left turns, when braking sometimes he brakes better, other times Bagnaia. In my opinion they are on the same level.”