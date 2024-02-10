Controversy over concessions

Once the official test sessions in Sepang have concluded, MotoGP will restart its engines in Qatar for the last two days of testing on 19 and 20 February, before starting the real challenges on the track again in Lusail from 8 March. In this climate of expectation, however, the General Director of Ducati Corse, Luigi Dall'Ignareturned once again to the issue relating to regulatory changes, and in particular to concessions reserved for rival teams.

The concessions

Initially intended only for Honda and Yamaha in order to recover the technical gap, at a later time also KTM and Aprilia have obtained the green light from Dorna to receive benefits. In all of this, the world champion Ducati will not be able to take advantage of the wild cards, as well as having fewer tires for testing.

'No' to Aprilia and KTM

A choice that the Venetian engineer and manager did not agree with in the slightest, as reiterated to Marca's microphones: “Let's say we don't want to talk much about concessions and some of their points – has explained – we were willing to sign the first proposal that Dorna had made to us and that, fundamentally, it gave aid only to Honda and Yamaha. For us it was reasonable, it was a balanced proposal, so we would have signed it immediately. On the other hand, other manufacturers have taken advantage of the opportunity to benefit themselves or try to disadvantage us. We liked this one much less. We tried to resist, but due to the commitment of wanting to make a good impression on everyone we had to settle.”

New rules also in Superbike

A disappointment that Dall'Igna also highlighted in the championship Superbikeswhere Ducati presents the bike of the reigning world champion, Alvaro Bautista, with 7 kg of ballast: “It's clear that both in MotoGP and in Superbike it seems that when Ducati wins the rules are wrong, while when someone else wins they are right – he added with an outburst – It's a difficult and very annoying thing. In Superbike the only one penalized is Bautista. The other years, when a driver won in succession, no one said: 'You won because of this…'. Didn't he win because he was good? We put our heads down and worked until it came to us. We made a bike from scratch, because the V4 is completely different from its predecessor and it was a risk to win the first year. The others, with ten-year-old motorbikes, were there. In Superbike we had already decided to make super concessions to the teams that had old bikes and were having trouble developing. So we are not against helping those who have difficulties. Maybe one day we will be the ones who have difficulties, but punishing those who work well doesn't seem very sporting to me“.