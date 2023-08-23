‘Pecco’ Bagnaia, the ruler of the MotoGP

Bagnaia and Ducati are not betraying the high expectations that saw the combination as the clear favorites of the 2023 world championship. In fact, the Italian is firmly leading the drivers’ standings, with 62 points ahead of Jorge Martin and 91 on the first centaur of another brand, Brad Binder, 4th on a KTM. Ducati’s superiority is very evident in the manufacturers’ championship, where he is the leader with a sensational gap of 153 lengths on the second classified, the KTM, and almost four times more points than the Japanese Honda and Yamaha (354 to 93).

In all of this, Bagnaia showed incredible mastery of the GP23 in Austria, obtaining pole position, victory, fastest lap and leading all laps both in the Sprint and in the Sunday GP. At the tenth GP of the season, the Turin champion achieved 50% of Sunday’s victories and pole positions, leading 133 laps out of 248 (53% of the total), as evidenced by a recent statistic released by Sky Italy.

Dall’Igna congratulates Bagnaia

In the usual review of the race weekend, the Ducati general manager, Luigi Dall’Igna, congratulated his rider and the team: “A perfect performance, a diamond in which the entire dominated weekend shines in qualifying, in the Sprint Race and in Sunday’s race which represents the good things we are doing with bike and rider. A phenomenal Pecco, fast, granite in substance and exemplary in form: he stroked every curve with surgical efficiency, allowing nothing more than what the impeccable management of the race, indeed of the whole weekend, required him. He managed, and on this circuit it was important, to keep his position at the start by holding down his opponents with determination and then imposing an inexorable pace, and unsustainable for the others, without making any mistakes: a champion’s conduct.

The excellent starts have enhanced all the work done by the team to bring here a package of updates that have allowed us to successfully counter our rivals, who are increasingly insidious in this delicate and important phase of the race. I sincerely thank the whole team for their commitment and the result obtained; at the same time this shows that we always have something to improve and that we must continue to work without being satisfied: after all, this continuous drive is our true strength. 4 Ducatis in the first 5 bikes, with 3 Italian riders: a superb Bezzecchi and a super Marini with the further nice confirmation of Alex Marquez, my compliments to them. Enea fought stubbornly and this comforts me, even if her feeling with the bike is not yet as we would like: we will always do our best so that she can express her indisputable talent. This is how we salute Pecco’s fifth victory, out of ten races, and the important gap in the standings over the second, but without ever letting go and thinking only of the next commitment: Come on Ducati!”.