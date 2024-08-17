250 even

After the Austrian GP Sprint, in what is effectively the halfway point of the seasonPecco Bagnaia And Jorge Martin they start from 0-0 in their never-ending world championship challenge. Or rather, from 250 evenas the rankings say. A championship that therefore restarts without a favorite between #1 and #89 but which is obviously characterized by a spectacular head to head on the Italy-Spain axis.

Dall’Igna applauds his champions

At the end of the short race at the Red Bull Ring it was the same Ducati CEO, Gigi Dall’Ignato applaud its two superstars, who are giving motorcycling enthusiasts spectacular and always very balanced weekends.

“At the moment Bagnaia and Martin are the two riders in the best form on all the tracks – the red manager commented to the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGPwithout fear of contradiction – so I think we will see some good battles from now until the end of the year. Both are playing something extremely important, so all the risks must be calculated. It is not easy to perform like this with this pressure on you”. And tomorrow we repeat with the ‘long’ race.