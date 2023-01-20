With the world championship trio of Ducati in MotoGP, or the conquest of the world championship for riders, teams and manufacturers, Luigi ‘Gigi’ From Igna he took well-deserved kudos for creating a Red that appeared to be a step ahead of the competition. The long work of remodeling the Italian bike carried out under the design supervision of the Venetian engineer made the Desmosedici docile and drivable by all riders and with all riding styles, a distant relative of the brutal bike that only Casey Stoner was able to tame and which sent Valentino Rossi into crisis at the height of his career. And so the incredible data of 16 pole positions and 12 victories is the best calling card for the 2023 season: now everyone fears Ducati and indicates it as the natural favorite, and the riders would queue up to get on it.

And right on the approach to take with the riders, Dall’Igna has clear ideas: “I cannot assume the role of father to all pilots. First of all, I have to put the best possible technical solutions at their disposal. Secondly, I have to make sure I act in a way that instills their trust in me. They should never get the impression that I am trying to favor any of our riders. This is an important part of my work with them. And of course I try to motivate them as well as possible“, explained to Speedweek. After the crash at the Sachsenring, Bagnaia dropped to -91 from Quartararo with ten races to go, but the Ducati team never questioned the qualities of its rider, closing in to protect him, without criticizing him: the choice paid off and ‘Pecco’ gave away the riders’ championship to Borgo Panigale.