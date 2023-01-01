In the season just ended, the fim welcomed the outcry of five manufacturers (Honda, Yamaha, KTM, Aprilia, Suzuki) against the depressorthe Ducati device that went to adjust the height of the frame, decreeing its own ban on use starting from the 2023 championship. The protests of Borgo Panigale’s top management were useless, not a little angry at the behavior of their rivals endorsed by the Federation, which modified the regulation in order to impose a ban on the holeshot, despite the fact that the device has never been formally declared illegal and is been used until the last race of 2022.

The director of Ducati Corse, Gigi Dall’Ignadid not hide his resentment, still alive, for what happened: “I reiterate that change the regulations to eliminate new ideas that any house can create, for me it is something profoundly wrong and unsportsmanlike. It’s not something I like.” For the engineer from Veneto it is a matter of approach to sport: “I never do that when dealing with other builders coming up with new ideas. But everyone thinks in his own way and I can’t help it. It goes like this. They worked to ban one idea, but we’re already working to have more”. In the interview given to the Spaniards of Brand he then indicated the managerial model that inspired him: “One of the people who taught me the most throughout my career was Jan Witteveen. Not only did he teach me from a technical point of view, but also in managing people and the team. An aspect that is probably even more decisive than the technical ones”. Dall’Igna concluded by paying homage to the Dutch engineer with whom he shared his experience in Aprilia.