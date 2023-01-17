After the triumphant 2022 season, the Ducati is clearly the bike to beat on the MotoGP starting grid. Many are curious to find out what he pulled out of the hat Gigi Dall’Igna, the brilliant designer of the Italian motorcycle who in recent years has improved the Desmosedici championship after championship, until it became docile and suitable for all riding styles. The goal of the Italian team is always to improve every detail: “Last year we had some problems at the beginning, but we were brave in finding solutions without losing our temper. We were good at keeping the group together and working together, including the riders“. Dall’Igna already has clear ideas on how to get off to a better start in 2023: “Test days in winter are never enough. In 2021 the championship finale was very good with all the riders. We put the GP22 on track after the last Valencia test and the riders were quite satisfied. But arriving at Sepang with the GP22 without references from previous years was a mistake. At that moment we understood that something was not right“. Hence the corrections: “Although the tests this year have gone well, we will bring a GP22 and a GP23 to Sepang to have a reference and be sure of the goodness of the progress”.

In the interview granted to the Germans of SpeedweekDall’Igna then added that there will be no surprises in the tests: “I think we have been a little more cautious this year. We have some things that will help the riders and improve the performance of the bike, but they won’t be big revolutions“. On the other hand, the mantra “evolution and not revolution” has been clear since the end of last season: “More power is a goal that a technician must always pursue. With more power you are faster and in racing it is much easier to overtake on a straight line than in a corner. And that means for the pilot with the more powerful engine, it’s easier to win a race“, concluded the Venetian engineer.