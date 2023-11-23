Today’s edition of the newspaper Republic reports an interview with the General Director of Ducati Corse Luigi Dall’Igna. Below are some excerpts on the ‘fratricidal’ fight between Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin and the prospect of also having to ‘manage’ Marc Marquez within the Ducati rider platoon in 2024.

Martin’s ‘bad tyre’ in Qatar

“On Sunday it happened to Martin like it happened to Pecco the day before. Except that it is the key moment, and we fall into a misunderstanding: however, it is not because of this, or because of the failure of an engine, that a championship is won or lost. MotoGP is not a 100 meter race. It’s a 9 month marathon. The decisions are made by the mistakes made during the season by the riders, by the teams and by Ducati itself. There have been many. The two have done wonderful things, but they also have a lot to blame themselves for.”

Martin and Bagnaia compared

“Martin definitely explosive, instinctive. Bagnaia, on the other hand, is calm, logical, prepared, methodical. In the end it is always the best compromise that wins: understanding when is the time to be instinctive, and when to be methodical. If those two studied each other, learning from each other, they would be unbeatable“.

Marquez arrives in 2024

“Ducati didn’t want it. It is the Gresini team that seized the opportunity, and I understand them: having an 8-time world champion for a private team means visibility, the possibility of finding sponsors and great sporting satisfaction for those who put so much passion into it. We will have to be good at managing a slightly more complicated situation. But we are used to this type of problem, we have two riders competing for the World Championship. I’m not worried if Marc will know our ‘secrets’: Zarco is going to Honda, he will already be able to tell them. I am more worried when one of our engineers is put under contract by another company.”