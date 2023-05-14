Chaos hat-trick

Le Mans was not a race that will be forgotten so easily in the Ducati house and certainly not for the historic quadruple digits achieved by the World Championship, at the 1000th race weekend in its history. The heart of the men of Borgo Panigale is in fact divided in half between the historic hat-trick signed by Marco Bezzecchi, Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco – first, second and third under the checkered flag – and thebitter fall of the world champion and classification leader Pecco Bagnaiaflown to the ground after a hard touch with Maverick Viñales’ Aprilia.

Joy and pain

Inevitably therefore also the hot analysis made by the general manager of Ducati Corse, Gigi Dall’Igna, has been conditioned by this particular ‘doubling’ of emotions. To the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP in fact the ‘father’ of the Desmosedici has expressed regret for Bagnaia’s unfortunate zero – reserving the right to analyze any faults and responsibilities in the accident later – e joy for Bezzecchi’s second victory of the season.

Heart divided

“Unfortunately today was a great sin for Pecco – said Dall’Igna – but now we need to see what happened, because I couldn’t understand it well live, during the race. But racing is like this and unfortunately there is nothing you can do about it“. On Bezzecchi’s first part of the season, however, Dall’Igna did not spare his praise: “Marco is doing beautiful things and he deserves this victory, as well as the team and the whole team that works for him”.

Open championship

In classification now, thanks to the umpteenth zero collected by Bagnaia, the situation is very open: Bagnaia in fact saw his margin over his compatriot reduced to a single point, very skilled in exploiting the mistakes and misfortunes of his friend and training partner. However, Brad Binder and Jorge Martin are also returning to the race, a symptom of a MotoGP that is more healthy than ever from the point of view of balance and entertainment. Perhaps this could be the winning recipe for bringing the public back to the TV and the stands.