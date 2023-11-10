Dall’Igna distances team orders in the Bagnaia-Martin duel

A year ago the Ducati was engaged in a ‘team’ fight against Fabio Quartararo’s Yamaha, but this year the duel is at home between the official rider and reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin, over whom Enea Bastianini was preferred a year ago to complete the official pair inside the Lenovo branded box.

Also Jorge Martin has a direct contract with Ducati and is supported by seven technicians from Borgo Panigale within Paolo Campinoti’s Pramac satellite structure managed on the track with excellent results by Gino Borsoi, who inherited the place left by Francesco Guidotti when this The last one moved to KTM.

Reached by the header speedweek.comthe general director of Ducati Corse Luigi Dall’Igna he reiterated that the hypotheses of team orders in favor of Francesco Bagnaia are unfounded and actually in Thailand the Ducati riders were free to race, there was no preferential treatment towards Martin or Bagnaia. “Team orders for Bagnaia? It’s complete nonsense. These rumors make absolutely no sense. Why Martin is also under contract with Ducati. This is why we want to give him the best material and support him in the best possible way, as we have done so far.”Dall’Igna said.

Regarding the fact that Jorge Martin’s victories are not celebrated with the same enthusiasm as those of Bagnaia, Dall’Igna rightly underlined that the official team represents a long series of brands that have decided to accompany the official team in its adventure in MotoGP , brands that obviously would not like the success of a competitor who has other sponsors on the same bike: “Obviously we are very happy with the successes of the factory team, ultimately we want to offer something to our sponsors. But the best must win“concluded Dall’Igna.