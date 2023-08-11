Dall’Igna bewitched by Bagnaia

“When I’m satisfied with a second place I’ll start to worry”, he has declared Francis Bagnaia at the end of the British Grand Prix, finishing in second position beaten by Aleix Espargarò’s Aprilia on the last lap. The reigning world champion and undisputed leader of the World Championship at Silverstone demonstrated once again why the number #1 stands out on his Desmosedici.

On a Sunday in which Ducati did not colonize the top-5, Pecco was the only one to uphold the honor of the Borgo Panigale manufacturer, indeed, at the end of the race, Aleix Espargarò honestly underlined that Bagnaia was the rider to whom the most difficult task has cometo be the forerunner when the rain arrived which forced the drivers to ride on eggs in the final stages equipped with dry tires now ‘destroyed’ by the race on a circuit as probable for tires as the English one.

The General Manager of Ducati Corse, Louis Dall’Ignahighlighted that the grit shown by Bagnaia was the most significant aspect of the weekend: “Pecco ran well, he put a lot of grit into the field and, for me, this result is the most significant. He fought like a true champion even if our performance wasn’t what we would have hoped for”the words published by Dall’Igna on Linkedin.

The engineer from Veneto complimented the Aprilia and also expressed words of appreciation for the performance of other Ducati riders, Alex Marquez and Marco Bezzecchi: “Congratulations to our opponents, who are always very competitive on this track, with a truly inspired driver. A success they deserve for the significant work they are doing – added Dall’Igna with reference to Aprilia and Aleix Espargarò – my thoughts also go to Alex Marquez and his first success in the MotoGP, albeit in the Sprint Race, stopped only by a mechanical problem despite being the protagonist in the long race: the determination and talent put on the field would have deserved better luck. How not to mention the infinite Bezzecchi and his umpteenth demonstration of speed and stubbornness, perhaps betrayed by his innate competitiveness after another splendid pole obtained in wet conditions, showing the confidence of a true veteran”.