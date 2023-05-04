Bautista-Ducati: the pairing doesn’t end

16 victories, 31 podiums and a world title conquered in 2022, with the feat that could be repeated again at the end of this year. These are, in summary, the results achieved so far Alvaro Bautista in Superbike from 2019 to today, moreover spent only and exclusively on the saddle Ducati. Before the 2023 Barcelona Round, the Spaniard seemed on the verge of announcing his retirement from competition at the end of the season, but in the extraordinary press conference convened on Thursday afternoon, the number 1 instead announced the contract renewal with the Borgo Panigale team for the 2024.

Ducati, the second family

A choice that Bautista explained in detail during his meeting with the media, then adding other statements reported in the press release issued by Ducati: “After 21 years spent in the elite of world motorcycling, between the MotoGP and Superbike paddocks, I now feel in excellent shape, both physically and mentally – he has declared – I can say that I am in the best moment of my career: I really enjoy riding the bike and I have the pleasure of working with a team that I consider a second family. By the way: on a personal level my family is growing, the girls are getting bigger and bigger and for this reason running again in 2024 was a choice I wanted to make together with them. We have decided to continue and I am very happy to stay with the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team, which I have always had with a wonderful relationship. I’m glad they still want me too, even though I’m a bit old. One more year together, with the hope of maintaining the fantastic feeling with the bike, the certainty of an extraordinary working relationship and, obviously, the goal of continuing to achieve great results”.

Cecconi, full speed ahead!

Words therefore full of enthusiasm and happiness, as well as those expressed by the Team Principal of the team, Stefano Cecconi: “We are extremely happy to have extended our relationship with Alvaro, and it will be truly a pleasure to continue the collaboration that it is She has always been excellent both professionally and personally – he has declared – Alvaro brought our team the first great success we’ve been chasing since 2015 when we decided to embark on this fascinating adventure with Ducati, but this, instead of satisfying us, is spurring us to do even more. The determination and commitment that made it possible to achieve this result ensured excellent results also in the first three rounds of the current season: the common goal is therefore to continue in this direction to obtain other important successes together in the future”.

Dall’Igna: “Alvaro makes the difference”

In conclusion, the comment by obviously could not be missing Louis Dall’IgnaGeneral Manager of Ducati Corse: “The victory of the world title, but also the amazing start to the season we have witnessed this year, are yet another demonstration of the magical moment that Bautista is going through – he has declared – Alvaro is a very talented and experienced driver, and with ours Panigale V4 R has found a fantastic balance which, currently, allows him to really make a difference. We are therefore very happy to be able to continue with him also in 2024. Now the goal is to stay focused on the current season and try to maintain this positive trend in the future as well”. After this important announcement, Bautista is now preparing to contest his home race in Barcelona, ​​scheduled for this weekend, and which sees him starting with an advantage of no less than 56 points in the general standings over Toprak Razgatlioglu.