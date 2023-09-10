The human factor

Ducati’s fifth hat-trick of the season, this time scored by the trio of title contenders Martin-Bezzecchi-Bagnaia, cannot be ascribed only to the impressive superiority of the Desmosedicis built in Borgo Panigale but also to the human factor of the three riders who together won nine of the 12 GPs contested this season. Martin was the absolute dominator of the weekend, ending with pole position, victory in the Sprint and final success in the race, but inevitably the most exciting tests were those of the two Italian friends, recovering from the very serious physical ailments suffered in Catalonia.

The value of the two tricolor centaurs was also recognized by the ‘father’ of Desmosedici which has dominated the world championship for years now: Gigi Dall’Igna. Interviewed by Sky Sports MotoGP at the end of the race, in fact, the general director of the Bolognese company paid tribute to his pair of drivers, highlighting how much of them there was in this double podium which was anything but obvious.

Bagnaia’s resistance

“Bezzecchi and Bagnaia suffered completely – declared Dall’Igna – I have to say that it’s a miracle to be here today with the two of them after what happened in Barcelona. They were really good and gritted their teeth, it’s not easy to race here“.

Bagnaia in particular appeared at the end of the race completely overwhelmed by fatigue and pain: “The problem Pecco had in his leg was really important and he gave an incredible performance – added Dall’Igna – Martin was the only one fit and physically fit among those on the podium, he had an amazing weekend and it would have been difficult to beat him anyway. However, life would certainly have been difficult if Bezzecchi and Bagnaia had been fit. Especially in the first half of the race, where perhaps the pain was more manageable, Pecco demonstrated that he did well. In a long race of 26 laps the pain was certainly felt“.