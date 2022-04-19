If time could be bought in capsules, the Dallas Mavericks did business this morning. Gaining days of margin for the possible return of Luka Doncic, still injured in his calf, the Mavs defeated the Utah Jazz (110-104) in a stellar game by Jalen Brunson (41 points), one of those in charge of bearing the weight of the franchise in the absence of the Slovenian. With a notorious success from the triple, special mention for Maxi Kleber, unrecognizable for good from the perimeter, Jason Kidd’s men pressed in the final minutes and made it 1-1 in a tie that now travels to Salt Lake City (Utah).

An absolute legend of college basketball, where he won an NCAA title and numerous individual distinctions, Brunson took the reins of the Mavericks from the beginning. Three consecutive 3-pointers forced Quinn Snyder to stop the game while some fans were still looking for his seat at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

On the visiting side, the usual Donovan Mitchell responded, improving the performance of a first half to forget in the opening game of the series. Both Mitchell and Brunson emerged as the great scorers of the night, with the permission of Jordan Clarkson, who, self-sufficient like few others, added 14 points off the bench before the break. Not so Dinwiddie, who is still missing from the series.

At intermission, Utah left with a seven-point lead despite not showing their best version (48-55). It looked ugly for Dallas. Worse yet when upon returning from the locker room, the Jazz, abusing the rebound, widened the difference to double digits, the maximum of the game.

That’s when Maxi Kleber broke in. The German, ex Obradoiro, commissioned in defense of Gobert’s infinite size, began to punish from the triple with an unrecognizable success this season: registered 18.8% since February.

Away from the paint, where a lost Gobert is showing the seams, Kleber hit eight three-pointers in ten shots and became the German player with the most success from the perimeter in a game of playoffs of the Mavericks. Insipid data, if it were not because a certain Dirk Nowitzki played in Dallas.

In those, the meeting reached the last minutes with equality on the scoreboard. In the best game of his career, and before signing the contract of his life this summer, Brunson continued to punish a Utah defense in which former Gran Canaria player Royce O’Neale wasn’t enough.

With a 47% success in the triple in almost fifty pitches, a franchise record, the Mavericks took the second game and, waiting for Doncic, now travel to Utah to play two consecutive games before the series go back to Texas.

For the first, this Thursday, the Slovenian is doubtful and could accumulate more rest days for his delicate recovery. For the second, on Saturday, when it will be 12 days since calf strain against San Antonio Spurs, Doncic could consider a return to competition with less risk. Even so, Jason Kidd, cautious, did not want to catch his fingers when he had to respond: “Everything is going well, but we analyze its evolution day by day. I can’t say more.”

