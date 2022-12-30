On Thursday Night of the 17th day twelfth success of the season for the Cowboys who remain in the running for the Division NFC East

All scripted. Dallas wins 27-13 on Thursday Night which opens the 17th and penultimate NFL day by beating the Tennessee Titans in Nashville. The Boys thus conquered their twelfth victory of the season, against just 4 defeats, and remain in the running for the Division, the NFC East, even if they would need a sporting miracle to win it: two defeats by Philadelphia, as well as another success, against Washington. The Titans (7-9) lose for the sixth time in a row. Yet they do not compromise anything. The game was useless for them in terms of results, in fact they kept out seven starters who were not at their best as a precaution, including super running back Derrick Henry. The Division, and therefore the playoffs, will be played on the last Sunday of the regular season, in the direct clash in Jacksonville with the Jaguars. They will start as underdogs, but their fate will depend only on them and they will have the chance to win the AFC South for the third year in a row. See also NFL: The Dolphins still do not have a definite date for the return of Tua Tagovailoa

Prospect Dallas — The performance of Dal Prescott, the America’s team quarterback, continues to be mixed. After a disastrous first half, in which he collects three turnovers, two interceptions, always prey to Kevin Byard, the second unqualified, and an unforced fumble, he redeems himself by throwing two touchdowns to tight end Dalton Schultz, but especially if the Cowboys start the playoffs as the number 5 seed, not winning the Division, it will take a much better version of him to make his way to the playoffs. He has thrown 14 interceptions so far, more than anyone, and missing 5 games due to injury… The aggravating factor is that he has quality point guards to count on: CeeDee Lamb reaches 100 yards in a single game once more, the old TY Hilton, recent acquisition, is proving not to be boiled, Michael Gallup is additional luxury alternative, as a receiver. And then there are the running backs: Zeke Elliott runs in the end zone for the ninth consecutive game, and this time Tony Pollard was missing, called to the Pro Bowl, a more explosive alternative to summarize the venerable veteran. In short, with these big names, the defense can’t always think about closing the games. This time, however, he does it once more with Nahshon Wright’s interception in the final quarter. And then there are the usual feats of Micah Parsons, one of the best NFL quarterback catchers: this time it’s a recovered fumble. See also US sports compact: As the third German - Theis with Celtics in the NBA finals

Prospect Tennessee — The Titans have placed quarterback Ryan Tannehill injured reserve: it means that his season is already over, due to the injury to his right ankle. 21 other names keep him company: unlucky season for Coach Vrabel’s franchise. However, he proves that he still has the pulse of the team, despite the free fall of results: his boys close the first half behind just 6-10, and stay in the game for a long time, come back down, 13-17 at the end of the third period when Robert Woods catches Josh Dobbs touchdown pass. Here, the choice to bench Malik Willis, the freshman quarterback chosen for the third round of the 2022 Draft, to let Dobbs play, certainly not a phenomenon and moreover signed by the team from training just on December 21, is news. But Willis has so far been disastrous in fleeting appearances as assistant Tannehill and the Titans have no time to develop him, with the season in the balance. Dobbs does not represent the franchise’s long-term solution, but in the immediate future it is the lesser evil, as this game reiterates: he throws for 262 yards, even if the interception in the final precludes him from any chance of a comeback. See also Video: the tremendous assistance of Carlos Rodríguez on his return to ownership with Cruz Azul

