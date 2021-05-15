Los Angeles (AFP)

The young Slovenian star Luca Doncic achieved his 11th “Triple Double” this season, and led his team the Dallas Mavericks to the knockout stages of the NBA, beating the Toronto Raptors 114-110, while securing the Philadelphia Seventy Sixers the title of Eastern District champion.

Doncic scored 20 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists, taking advantage of the absence of seven players from the Raptors, most notably Kyle Lowry, Cameroonian Pascal Siakam and Fred Van Fleet.

For the winner, whose lead narrowed in the last quarter to just two points, Latvian giants Kristaps Porzingis added 21 points, and Dorian Fini-Smith added 17 points.

By winning the sixth in the last seven matches, Dallas qualified for the “playoff”, as it is currently ranked fifth in the western region, with “42 wins and 29 losses”, avoiding the play-offs.

The teams occupying the first to sixth places in the Eastern and Western regions include direct qualification to the “playoff” elimination rounds, while the teams from the seventh to the tenth places will play a supplement for the last two cards.

The seventh and eighth place winners play a match for the direct qualifying card, provided that the loser meets the winner between the ninth and ninth to reserve the last card.

Mavericks coach Rick Carlyle said: “Avoiding the attachment is telling. It’s important. There are many advantages to not getting into the chaos.”

On the other hand, the Washington Wizards secured tenth place in the East, to run in the play-offs, after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 120-105.

As usual, his veteran star Russell Westbrook Triple Double scored “ten or more in three statistical categories”, scoring 21 points, 17 assists and 12 rebounds, raising his record to 183 “Triple Double”.

Davis Prentance added 17 points for the winner, and Rui Hachimura and Robin Lopez each added 14 points.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to play in the play-offs,” Westbrook said after the victory. “Our task now is to play another good match and rise in the standings.”

And the features of the playoff began to become clearer as the Philadelphia 76ers secured the Eastern Province title, beating the Orlando Magic 122-97.

Seth Curry scored 20 points for the winner, and Cameroon stars Joel Ambed and Australian Ben Simmons added 13 points.

Philadelphia dominated the match since defeating their visitors 19-19 in the second quarter.

By winning 48 to 23 losses, the Brooklyn Nets 46-24, or the Milwaukee Bucks 45-25, could no longer catch Philadelphia at the top.

The land factor can benefit Philadelphia, who has 28 wins for this season, compared to 7 losses at home.

Ambed, who also picked up 11 follow-ups, said: “We hardly lose here, it means a lot to us.”

In the West, Utah Jazz strengthened its lead “51-20”, by defeating its host Oklahoma City Thunder 109-93, one match before the end of the regular round.

Croatian Boyan Bogdanovic led the Utah scorers list with 22 points, distributor Jordan Clarksona added 18 points after entering a substitute, while French focal point Rudi Joubert finished the match with 16 points and 18 rebounds.

Jazz can lead the Western and League standings, by defeating the Sacramento Kings, or losing the second Phoenix Suns 49-21, one of their matches against the San Antonio Spurs, and it is the only one this season that has crossed the threshold of fifty wins.

At this time, the Denver Nuggets beat the Detroit Pistons 104-91, to equal in third place in the West with the Los Angeles Clippers (47-24) who comforted Quahy Lennard, Paul George and Patrick Beverly for the second night, and lost to host Houston Rockets 115-122.

In the first game, the Serbian focal point Nikola Jukic shone with Denver, achieving the sixteenth “Triple Double” this season, with 20 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists, despite his rest in the last fourth.