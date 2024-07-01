The Dallas Mavericks are renewing their bid for the NBA title. After losing their chance in the final against the Boston Celtics last month, the Texan team is determined to come out stronger for next season. To do so, they have secured the services of a veteran with four titles under his belt. This is Klay Thompson, the Golden State Warriors guard who, as Stephen Curry’s sidekick, won those four rings in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022. Thompson was a free agent and Dallas has presented the most attractive proposal. The signing is not yet official, but sources familiar with the situation have revealed it to various American media, including the AP agency.

Thompson was chosen 11th overall draft in 2011 and decided to play with number 11. The 1.98-meter-tall, 34-year-old guard has spent his entire career with the Golden State Warriors, the team that drafted him. He is a great three-point shooter that not even Curry has been able to completely eclipse. He is sixth on the NBA’s all-time list of three-pointers with 2,481. He holds records such as the most three-pointers in a game (14 against the Chicago Bulls in 2018), the most consecutive three-pointers without missing (10 against the Lakers in 2019) or the most three-pointers made in a quarter (9 against the Sacramento Kings in 2025). The latter was accompanied by the record for scoring in a quarter, with 37 points. He has played in the All-Star five times and has been chosen twice for the best team. This, despite the injuries he has suffered.

The signing of Thompson could prove key to improving the Mavericks’ performance. With Luka Dončić as the team’s leader and star, the Mavericks have relied heavily on Kyrie Irving to also be in tune. Now, with those two, plus Thompson, they have a fearsome outside line, which is added to the growth of Dereck Lively II, the center who as a rookie has shown his enormous potential.

There was speculation that the Lakers were interested in signing the Golden State Warriors player. Several American media outlets reported that LeBron James was willing to give up part of his salary if it meant signing a top-tier player like Thompson, with whom he could aspire to the title.

Celtics sign Tatum and White

Dallas’ signing is the most notable in a market that is in full swing. The champions, the Boston Celtics, have secured a contract extension for their star Jayson Tatum (five years for 314 million dollars, according to ESPN) and the renewal of Derrick White for four years and around 125 million dollars, thus keeping the entire team with which they managed to be crowned champions for the first time in 18 years.

Also in the Eastern Conference, the Philadelphia 76ers have agreed to a five-year, $204 million contract extension for Tyrese Maxey and have also acquired the services of forward Paul George from the Los Angeles Clippers. They become a major rival to the Celtics under the leadership of Joel Embiid.

Isaiah Hartenstein is leaving New York for Oklahoma City on a three-year, $87 million contract that includes an option. The Thunder have also signed extensions with Isaiah Joe ($48 million) and Aaron Wiggins ($47 million), according to AP, as they look to repeat their strong regular season from last season.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.