NBADallas Mavericks suffered a big defeat in the NBA Portland Trail Blazers. The difference was no less than 50 points in Dallas, where it became 128-78 thanks in part to 39 points from Luka Doncic. After the first quarter, the difference was already 23 points (36-13)

Doncic accounted for 39 points and was also good for 11 rebounds. The Slovenian only needed half an hour for his production.

The Dallas Mavericks are already guaranteed a place in the playoffs. The question is whether the Mavericks will be placed third or fourth. They have a slightly less winning balance than Golden State Warriors (51-30 at 51-29).

The Mavericks will face San Antonio Spurs in their final game of the season next weekend. They will then not have star player Doncic, who committed his sixteenth technical foul of the season.

Doncic's team opens the play-offs for the first time since 2011 with a home game.