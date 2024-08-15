Average 15% increase pushes NFL team value to $190 billion, with Cowboys topping the list

THE Dallas Cowboys became the first sports franchise valued at more than US$10 billion (R$56.93 billion). As published by the magazine Sportico on Wednesday (14.Aug.2024), the team at NFL (National Football League) increased its value by 12% compared to the previous year, reaching US$ 10.32 billion (R$ 57.89 billion).

This growth reflects the team’s commercial success and, in addition, the continued popularity of the NFL. The average value of the league’s franchises rose to $5.93 billion, an increase of 15% compared to 2023.

In total, the NFL’s 32 franchises are worth about $190 billion, including related businesses and owners’ real estate.

Although the Cowboys haven’t won a Super Bowl since 1996, they continue to lead in trade value. Additionally, a study by SponsorUnited revealed that the team led in total sponsorship revenue last season. NFL teams brought in a total of $2.35 billion in sponsorships.

The list of Sportico also highlighted other franchises of significant value, such as Los Angeles Ramsvalued at US$7.79 billion (R$43.74 billion). In addition to the Rams, the New York Giants, New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers are also among the most valuable. On the other hand, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers recorded the biggest increase, with a jump of 33%, reaching US$ 5.5 billion (R$ 30.86 billion).

Finally, the NFL’s impending rule change that will allow private equity firms to buy stakes in franchises is seen as a key to further increasing team valuations.