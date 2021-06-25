The Mavs find in one fell swoop the new technician and the new top manager. And now they can start planning for the future around Doncic

The revolution is now complete. Dallas has chosen Jason Kidd as the new head coach and Nico Harrison, Nike executive, as the new plenipotentiary. The agreements with both are made: they should land in Texas next week and begin planning the all-important summer ahead of the Mavs. That of the renewal of Luka Doncic, of the decision to be taken on Kristaps Porzingis, of a team that must understand how to transform itself from one with potential to a solid reality.

kidd – That of the coach was the easiest choice, even endorsed by Rick Carlisle, who before returning to Indiana had given his endorsement to what in 2011 was the play of his title Mavs. “I hope Dallas hires Jason Kidd – Carlisle told Espn -. He and Luka have so much in common as players, and the only one in the world who has trained them both says it. For Jason it would be the ideal situation, for Luka a great solution. It’s my opinion, but I hope they do ”. Kidd, Frank Vogel’s Lakers deputy in the last two seasons, had pulled back from the Portland bench race after a similar endorsement by Damian Lillard. In Dallas, however, he could not resist. He will return to the bench as head coach three and a half years after the last time (he was sacked from Milwaukee on January 22, 2018), he will have the task of guiding Doncic, the brightest NBA talent among the Under 25s, in the second phase of his career, the one in which the Slovenian asserts himself as mvp. Mark Cuban, the volcanic Mavs patron who had taken over the management of the team himself after having torpedoed Donnie Nelson, the top executive for 23 years, liked Kidd well before Carlisle’s endorsement two weeks ago. The Dallas solution seems, for many reasons, to be perfect for his return as head coach: he knows the club, he knows what his task will be, he is respected and will be able to relaunch himself having a phenomenon like Doncic on his hands.

leadership – Nico Harrison, the new plenipotentiary of the Mavs, will be his first experience as a manager of a franchise. But it has long been a name in basketball: for years it was the Nike man who had to identify the talents on which the swoosh brand had to focus, those on which to invest as a testimonial because they would have been phenomena on the pitch. Those like Kobe Bryant, with whom Harrison has worked since 2003, in his second year with the Beaverton house, becoming the real liason between Mamba and its sponsor. His knowledge of basketball and his ability to deal with NBA stars had put him on the radar of several franchises, but only Dallas managed to convince him. He will have the last word, responding directly to Cuban, but will work with a staff that will also include Michael Finley and Dirk Nowitzki, brought back to Dallas by Cuban as a special consultant in this transitional phase but destined to remain in the Mavs world, in his first assignment. official after finishing his career on the pitch.

new era – Nine days after the welcome to Nelson, eight after Carlisle’s sudden resignation, the Mavs have therefore chosen the men who will guide them in their new era. Their goal will be to take the team to the next level, with the first mission to secure Doncic’s yes to the five-year renewal of 200 million that the Slovenian can sign from 2 August. The Porzingis issue will be resolved, understanding if he is still the right Robin for Batman Doncic, what to do with Tim Hardaway Jr, the next free agent, will have to be decided. Above all, they will have to reconstruct the fractures that opened in a team that believed it had embarked on a path and that instead suddenly had to change it. Cuban wanted to clarify the future as quickly as possible and get back on the road. After the most complicated days in its recent history, Dallas looks ready to do it.

