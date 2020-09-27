The Dallas Stars defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in second overtime in the fifth game of the National Hockey League (NHL) playoffs final. The game ended with the score 3: 2.

Corey Perry (18th and 90th minutes) and Joe Pavelski (54) scored as the winners. The losers were scored by Ondrej Palat (25) and Russian defender Mikhail Sergachev (44).

The score in the series to four wins is 3-2 in favor of Tampa, the sixth match will take place on Monday (starting at 03:00 Moscow time on Tuesday, September 29).

Dallas last made their way to the NHL playoff final in 2000 before losing to New Jersey that season (2-4). The team has one Stanley Cup trophy won in 1999.

The NHL season resumed on August 1, with all playoff games being played without spectators. The Stanley Cup Final is held at the arena in Edmonton.

On September 25, the Tampa Hockey Club beat Dallas 5-4 in overtime in the fourth game of the NHL’s final playoff series.