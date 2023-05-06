DallarenaLucio streaming and live TV: where to see the event dedicated to Lucio Dalla

Tonight, Saturday 6 May 2023, starting at 21.30 on Rai 1 Dallarenalucio will be broadcast, the evening event (in rerun) dedicated to Lucio Dalla. Conducted by Carlo Conti with the extraordinary participation of Fiorella Mannoia. The show, in the splendid setting of the Verona Arena, was aired for the first time last year, on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the singer-songwriter’s death. During the evening Carlo Conti and Fiorella Mannoia will pay homage to Lucio Dalla, together with many guests, retracing his career. Where to see DallarenaLucio on live TV and live streaming? All the information in detail below.

On TV

The event for Lucio Dalla, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Saturday 6 May 2023 – at 9.30 pm on Rai 1 (digital terrestrial channel 1, 101 of Sky).

DallarenaLucio live streaming

Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to view and review all Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones via an internet connection.

Duration

We have seen where to watch DallarenaLucio live on TV and live streaming, but how long does the show broadcast on Rai 1 last (duration)? The airing is, as mentioned, scheduled from 21.30. At 00.55 the line will then switch to Vera – A nurse in the countryside. The total duration of the evening will therefore be approximately 3 hours and 30 minutes (including advertising breaks).