DallarenaLucio: previews, lineup, guests and streaming

Tonight, Saturday 6 May 2023, starting at 21.30 on Rai 1, Dallarenalucio will be broadcast, the evening event dedicated to Lucio Dalla, broadcast last year on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of his death. Conducted by Carlo Conti with the extraordinary participation of Fiorella Mannoia. But let’s see together all the information in detail, such as previews, guests and the lineup.

Guests and lineup

Who are the guests of DallarenaLucio broadcast tonight, May 6, 2023, in rerun on Rai 1? There are many artists who have decided to take part in the evening event dedicated to a colleague, a friend, a unique and inimitable artist. In addition to reinterpreting his songs, the protagonists tell Lucio Dalla also through anecdotes and memories to tell about the unpublished sides. On stage we will see Stadio, Tosca, Ornella Vanoni, Alessandra Amoroso, Ron, Marco Mengoni. And again Arisa, Pierdavide Carone, Francesco Gabbani, Brunori Sas, Marco Masini, Fabrizio Moro, Ermal Meta. Also present were Noemi, Gigi D’Alessio, Il Volo, The List Representative, Tommaso Paradiso, Giuliano Sangiorgi and Samuele Bersani.

Who was Lucio Dalla

Lucio Dalla passed away on March 1, 2012 in Montreux, Switzerland, three days before his 69th birthday. A multifaceted artist who over the course of a 50-year career has given the public countless masterpieces that have become part of the history of pop music. Through constant musical experimentation he has managed to contaminate various genres with creative flair, innovation and originality. Dalla has thus become an important point of reference for many artists. In fact, with his music he influenced entire generations. His songs tell a cross-section of our country, marked by multiple cultural, historical and social transformations. Singer-songwriter, composer and multi-instrumentalist Lucio Dalla has also dedicated himself to cinema and television. In fact, he played small roles in some films from the 1960s and 1970s. In 1982 he obtained recognition as Best Soundtrack for the cult-movie Borotalco at the David di Donatello and at the Nastri d’Argento. In the film, directed and interpreted by Carlo Verdone, he also becomes the undisputed protagonist even if he never appears on video. He also signed the music for the films by Mario Monicelli, Michele Placido, Michelangelo Antonioni and Pupi Avati. On the small screen he instead ventured into the role of conductor in 2002 on the show Beauty and the Beast together with Sabrina Ferilli.

DallarenaLucio: the duration of the evening, at what time it ends

But how long does the DallarenaLucio show broadcast on Rai 1 last? The airing is, as mentioned, scheduled from 21.30 and will continue until 00.50. The total duration of the evening will therefore be approximately 3 hours and 30 minutes (including advertising breaks).

Streaming and TV

Where to see DallarenaLucio on live TV and live streaming? The event for Lucio Dalla, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 6 May 2023 – at 9.30 pm in rerun on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to see and review all Rai programs from pc, tablet and smartphone.