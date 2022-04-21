After the great success of the past seasons, Dallara Automobili is also organizing the Dallara Esports Championship for 2022.

This is the virtual series created by the Emilian company, in collaboration with Tech & Sim for the competition on the Assetto Corsa simulator, created by Kunos Simulations and dedicated to all virtual pilots.

The tournament is divided into three different phases, starting with the online Hot Lap Qualifiers, continuing with the ‘Last Chance’ qualifiers that take place at the Dallara Academy and during the MilleMiglia in Parma, before arriving at the Grand Finale at the Dallara Academy.

To participate in the Dallara Esports Championship, players must register on the esports.dallara.it website and fill in all the data requested by the organization.

Dallara Esport, Screenshot Dallara Stradale al Mugello Photo by: Dallara

Players will have to demonstrate their talent in the different stages of the Esports competition using the car created specifically for the event: the Dallara Stradale for Qualifying and the Dallara EXP for the Grand Finale.

The winner of the Grand Finale will have access to an exclusive experience on the track with an instructor aboard the Dallara Stradale (accessible only for those who have already turned 18), in addition to that on the Dallara simulator with an instructor and guided tour of the factory (only for underage players).

For the 2022 edition of the Dallara Esports Championship 2022 all players must reside in a country between Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Principality of Monaco, Montenegro, Holland, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russian Federation, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

The opening of registrations for the Dallara E-sports Championship will start from Tuesday 19 April 2022 and will last until 30 April 2022.

It will also be possible to participate in the competition through the Last Chance Qualification – which will be held at the Dallara Academy and in Parma for the 1000 Miglia – on 17 June 2022.

Players will have the opportunity to have one last chance to qualify through the simulators located within the two locations and by registering on site, having a 10-minute hot lap session.

As for the circuits and the dates for the Qualifications, here is the program foreseen by the regulation (the dates and times may be subject to changes):

Hot Lap # 1 Qualification: Imola (2-7 May)

Hot Lap Qualification # 2: SPA (May 9-14)

Hot Lap Qualifier # 3: Red Bull Ring (May 16-21)

Hot Lap Qualification # 4: Mugello (23-28 May)

Dallara EXP free practice: from 30 May to 12 June

Last Chance Qualifier: June 17th @ Dalara Academy (1000Miglia)

On-site Final: 18 June @Dallara Academy (1000Miglia)

For any information and requests, in addition to the esports.dallara.it site, you can write an e-mail to esport@akinformatica.it