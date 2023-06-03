The reason for the rescheduling was that the impeached deputy’s lawyer only had access to the records “instantly before the hearing”

the impeached deputy Deltan Dallagnol (Podemos-PR) attended the hearing scheduled for this Friday (June 2, 2023) at the PF (Federal Police), but the statement was rescheduled for Monday (June 5, 2023). According to a note from Dallagnol’s advisory, the reason for the postponement was that his lawyer only had access to the records “Instants before the hearing”. The testimony will address speeches about the decision of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) to revoke his mandate based on the Clean Record Law. He said that Minister Benedito Gonçalves decided to remove him due to an interest in a vacancy in the STF (Superior Federal Court).