Loss of mandate will be analyzed by the Internal Affairs of the House; after being notified, the deputy has 5 days to manifest

The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said on Wednesday (May 17, 2023) that the loss of mandate of Deltan Dallagnol (Podemos-PR) will be analyzed by the Internal Affairs of the House. According to him, the deputy will have a deadline to deliver his defense.

O TSE (Superior Electoral Court) decided unanimously, on Tuesday (May 16) cancel Dallagnol’s candidacy registration. During the plenary session on Wednesday (May 17), Lira said that the Chamber will follow the procedures established by the Board Act 09/37.

“The Bureau will follow what determines this act: the Chamber must be summoned, the Bureau will inform the magistrate, the magistrate will give the deputy a deadline, the deputy makes his defense and successively”, said Lira.

The act determines that the corregidor tries 3 times to notify the target deputy of the decision. The position is currently held by Deputy Domingos Neto (PSD-CE). If you are unable to notify the congressperson, notification will be made via Official Gazette of the Chamber. From the notification, the congressman has up to 5 working days to present his defense. Upon receipt of the defense, the inspector has a period of 30 days to present a report on the case.

The President of the Chamber responded to a point of order presented by Deputy Mauricio Marcon (We can-LOL). The congressman said that the Chamber should rule on the decision of the Electoral Court, since “the mandate must be revoked only by this House”.

LOSS OF MANDATE

The appeal for canceling Dallagnol’s candidacy record was presented by the federation Brazil of Hope (PT-PCdoB-PV) in Paraná and at PMN (National Mobilization Party), but reached the Supreme Electoral Court. The parties questioned the congressman’s clean record, as he responds to administrative processes.

The TSE ministers followed the vote of the rapporteur of the case, Minister Benedito Gonçalves, who considered that the deputy anticipated his resignation from the position of prosecutor in Paraná to avoid administrative punishment by the CNMP (National Council of the Public Ministry), which could make him it ineligible.

Dallagnol said, on the night of Tuesday (16.May), that the voices of voters from Paraná were “quiet” for the decision, which classified as “an unprecedented revenge”.

In publication made on your Twitter profileDallagnol wrote: “344,917,000 voices from Paraná and millions of Brazilians were silenced tonight with a single stroke of the pen, in defiance of the law and justice”. And he added: “My feeling is one of indignation at the unprecedented revenge that is taking place in Brazil against law enforcement officials who dared to fight corruption.”

The former prosecutor of the MP-PR (Public Ministry of Paraná) and most voted federal deputy in Paraná in 2022 also stated that he will continue in the fight to “serve God and the Brazilian people”.

On Wednesday (May 17), he posted a video on his social networks hinting an alleged revenge of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) against him. The video starts with the phrase “Lula’s Revenge” and uses statements by the current Chief Executive against Operation Lava Jato.

On the same day, he spoke to journalists at the Chamber of Deputies and said that the TSE “invented an imaginary ineligibility”.

