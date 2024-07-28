“They are just paper, they are no longer useful for anything,” said the former prosecutor after deputy Nikolas was denounced by the PGR for calling Lula a “thief”

The former deputy Deltan Dallagnol (Novo-PR) criticized on Friday (26.Jul.2024) the complaint of PGR (Attorney General’s Office) against the federal deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG) for the crime of insult against the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

The former Lava Jato prosecutor shared on his profile on X (ex-Twitter) an excerpt from Article 53 from the Federal Constitution which states that congressmen are “inviolable, civilly and criminally, for any of their opinions, words and votes”. Dallagnol then declared: “Tear up your Constitutions. They are just paper, they are no longer useful.”

The complaint sent to the STF (Supreme Federal Court) refers to the congressman’s speech at the 5th Transatlantic Summit, at the UN (United Nations) headquarters, in New York (USA), in November 2023. Deputy Attorney General Hindenburg Chateaubriand highlighted the passage in which the congressman calls Lula “thief who should be in prison”. Here is the full (PDF – 184 kB).

The speech was published on the deputy’s social media. Watch the moment (42s):

In February, the investigation was initiated following a representation from the Ministry of Justice. The PF (Federal Police) asked the STF to open an inquiry, authorized by the case’s rapporteur, Minister Luiz Fux.

The PGR offers the option of negotiating a plea bargain agreement between the parties. If accepted, the accused must comply with certain measures in order for the case to be archived. If no agreement is reached, the complaint will continue to be processed.