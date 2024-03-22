Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/22/2024 – 14:31

Former Lava Jato prosecutor and former federal deputy whose mandate was revoked in 2023, Deltan Dallagnol (Novo-PR) stated this Friday, 22, that lieutenant colonel Mauro Cid “destroys the credibility of his testimony and the work of the Federal Police (PF) and the Federal Supreme Court (STF) in the case against Bolsonaro”.

Deltan Dallagnol refers to the audios that were released this Thursday, 21, by the magazine Look. He also states that an arrest like Cid's “never happened in Lava Jato”, and that the “torture of prisoners to obtain information” was not part of the operation, but rather in the STF.

“As we have been denouncing for years, it seems that the real dick of the 21st century and the real torture of prisoners to obtain information, as Messrs. Dias Toffoli and Gilmar Mendes said, was not, as it never was, in Lava Jato. I was at the STF the whole time.”

In one of the leaked recordings, Cid says that the PF investigators “didn’t want to know the truth” about the attempted coup d’état, but rather confirm a “ready narrative”. Cid also states in the audios that the PF wanted him to say things he didn't know and that didn't happen. Jair Bolsonaro's (PL) former aide-de-camp also quotes Federal Supreme Court (STF) minister Alexandre de Moraes, stating that he already has the sentence for those being investigated. “They are the law now, the law is long gone. They are the law, they are the law, Alexandre de Moraes is the law”, says Cid.

In the statement published on his profile on

The former presidential aide-de-camp was one of those arrested in Operation Venire in May 2023. He signed a plea bargain agreement and was released on September 9. Today, he is one of 17 indicted for the crimes of criminal association and inserting false data into the Ministry of Health system, just like Bolsonaro.

Deltan Dallagnol coordinated Lava Jato at the height of the operation and was later the target of criticism involving the methods used in the investigation, as well as suspicions of political direction and collusion with the former judge and now senator Sérgio Moro (União-PR).

After the leak of audios about the actions of the PF and Moraes, Bolsonaro's former aide-de-camp was summoned this Friday, the 22nd, to attend a hearing at 1pm with judge Airton Vieira, an instructor judge in the minister's office. of the STF. Cid's lawyer, Cezar Bittencourt, and a member of the Attorney General's Office are expected to participate in the meeting.

In a note, Cid's defense admitted that the voice in the recordings released by the magazine belongs to the military, but claimed that the statements were “mere outbursts” from the person being investigated.