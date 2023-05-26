Since his term in the Chamber was revoked by the TSE, a former Lava Jato prosecutor has been trying to contact the President of the House

The former Lava Jato prosecutor and impeached deputy, Deltan Dallagnol (Podemos-PR), said that the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), “closed the doors” for him since his term in the House was rejected by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court).

“I went to the mayor. I sent him a message, my advisor tried to schedule a meeting, but he closed the doors, not responding to messages and our requests”, said Dallagnol in an interview with the newspaper The globepublished on Thursday (May 25, 2023).

On the other hand, the former Lava Jato member said he felt welcomed by his colleagues in the Chamber: “At the same time that I see a lack of acceptance by the President of the Chamber, I see a broad reception by the deputies of the House. In the 1st conference we held after the impeachment, there were more than 50 deputies from 11 different parties representing more than 10 million votes. All expressing their solidarity and their indignation with the curtailment of popular sovereignty expressed by the vote.”

In this context, Dallagnol evaluated how “difficult“, but “possible”, the maintenance of his mandate. The defense of the impeached deputy will be analyzed by the Board of Directors of the Chamber. He may also appeal the decision of the Electoral Court to the STF (Federal Supreme Court).

In the assessment of the former attorney, the senator’s mandate Sergio Moro (União Brasil-PR), which acted as a judge in the Lava Jato operation, is also at risk. “Brazil is moving more and more towards the exercise of the right of force instead of the force of law”, he concluded.

