Former deputy publishes image with arrows in the same format as the presentation that condemned him to pay R$ 75,000 to Lula in March 2022

Former federal deputy Deltan Dallagnol criticized the president’s recent speeches Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) with a new version of the Lava Jato PowerPoint, which pointed to the PT as a central figure in a corruption scheme.

On the morning of this Monday (14.Aug.2023), Dallagnol said in your twitter profile that the PT left prison and arrived again at the Presidency to “show your true character and intentions“. The same posthe asked his followers: “Which speech by Lula was the worst in your opinion?“.

Among the comments listed by the former deputy are:

“Fuck with Moro” – in March, Lula spoke in an interview with the website Brazil247 about his time imprisoned at the Federal Police Superintendence in Curitiba. According to the petista, at the time, he was talking to people in the place about the intention to retaliate against the current senator. Sergio Moro (União-PR), then Lava Jato judge. “Once in a while a solicitor would go in there on a Saturday or a week to visit, if everything was fine. 3 or 4 attorneys would come in and ask ‘is everything ok?’. I was like ‘it’s not okay. It will only be fine when I fuck this Moro’”;

democracy is relative – at the end of June, the president said, in an interview with Rádio Gaúcha, that the concept of democracy was “relative” when asked about his proximity to the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro. “Venezuela has more elections than Brazil […] The concept of democracy is relative to you and me.”said at the time;

gratitude for slavery – in July, alongside the president of Cape Verde, José Maria Neves, Lula said that Brazil had a “deep gratitude” for what was produced by enslaved blacks over more than 3 centuries in the country. “We Brazilians are formed by the African people. Our culture, our color, our size, is the result of the miscegenation of Indians, blacks and Europeans. We are deeply grateful to the African continent for everything that was produced during 350 years of slavery in our country”he stated.

In March of last year, the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) condemned Deltan Dallagnol to indemnify Lula in R$ 75,000 for the Lava Jato PowerPoint presentation.

In May of this year, the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) unanimously decided to revoke Dallagnol’s candidacy registration. The Electoral Court understood that he anticipated his resignation from the position of prosecutor in Paraná to avoid administrative punishment by the CNMP (National Council of the Public Ministry), which could make him ineligible.

