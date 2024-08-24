During a debate at USP, the former deputy stated that Monark was censored and accused the STF of protecting “big corrupt people”

The former federal deputy Deltan Dallagnol (Novo-PR) stated that those arrested on January 8 were sentenced to “disproportionate penalties”. The statement was made during the debate “10 years of Lava Jato: Cursed inheritance or salvation of Brazil?”, with lawyer Pierpaolo Bottini, promoted this Friday (Aug 23, 2024) by IBD (Brazilian Institute of Debates) in USP Law School (University of Sao Paulo), in Sao Francisco Square, in Sao Paulo.

“At the same time that the Supreme Court guarantees impunity for Brazil’s biggest corrupt officials, who can sleep peacefully with that, it punishes people in an absolutely disproportionate way. [que participaram] of January 8th. They are simple people who went to protest“, said the former prosecutor of the Lava Jato operation.

Watch (2min18s):

Dallagnol made repeated criticisms directed at STF (Supreme Federal Court). According to him, the Court keeps people imprisoned for months “without there being a criminal charge”.

The former congressman also accused Minister Alexandre de Moraes of the crime of prevarication and abuse of power. He said that the magistrate “puts himself above the law”.

When talking about censorship, the former deputy mentioned the YouTuber Monark and the channel Parallel Brazil as cases in which it considers the removal of online profiles to be irregular.

This report was written by journalism intern Ana Mião under the supervision of assistant editor Isadora Albernaz.