A federal deputy sent a request to the Chamber to create a special commission to determine an opinion on the proposal

the federal deputy Deltan Dallagnol (Podemos-PR) sent a request to the Board of Directors of the Chamber of Deputies on Wednesday (8.Feb.2023) requesting the creation of a Special Commission to issue an opinion on the PEC (proposed amendment to the Constitution) of imprisonment after conviction in 2nd instance. Here’s the full of the text (120 KB).

According to Dallagnol, the PEC represents a “the yearning of Brazilian society that has been waiting since 2019 for a criminal justice that is effective again”.

“Our party, Podemos, is committed to fighting corruption. We will stand firm to rebuild legislation and anti-corruption instruments that actually work. We will fight tirelessly so that impunity does not prevail.”stated in a note (full – 58 KB).

The deputy and former prosecutor of the Lava Jato operation also stated that the end of the prison only after a final sentence was a “setback in Brazil”.

“Criminal cases take 10, 20 years to be tried only to, in the end, be buried by prescription, which removes from the State the right to punish the person convicted of the crime and he goes unpunished. We are going to work so that second-instance arrest is once again deliberated and approved in the halls of the National Congress.”he stated.

Deltan also said that with the establishment of a new Special Commission, the party will “study, debate and vote on the matter”.

The proposed amendment to the Constitution establishes the beginning of serving a sentence after conviction in the 2nd instance. The agenda gained strength in 2019 after the STF (Supreme Federal Court) prohibited the arrest of convicts within the scope, changing the previous understanding of the court itself.

One of the consequences of the decision was the release of the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). In March 2021, Minister Edson Fachin annulled the convictions against the petista in Lava Jato.