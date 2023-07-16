Impeached deputy thanked, in June, that “agents of God” made “more than 12,000 pix” to help him with expenses

the minister of stf (Federal Supreme Court) Gilmar Mendes said on Saturday (July 15, 2023) that the former deputy Deltan Dallagnol (We can-PR) already can “open a church” after receiving a “pix rain” upon leaving the Chamber of Deputies.

“These days I saw Dallagnol saying that when he left the Chamber and was on the plane, Pix started to rain. It is the new contact with spirituality, the spirituality of money. Surely he can found a church already”said the minister in program of the group Prerogatives.

O TSE (Superior Electoral Court) decided, on May 16, to revoke Dallagnol’s candidacy registration. The appeal was filed by the federation Brazil of Hope (PT-PC do B-PV) in Paraná and at PMN (National Mobilization Party).

In early June, the Board of Directors of the Chamber referendum The decision of the TSE to annul the mandate of the former Lava Jato prosecutor.

Read more:

Dallagnol said on June 11 that “Agents of God” made “over 12,000 pix in less than 36 hours” to help you reimburse the R$ 2.8 million spent on daily rates and tickets during his role in the operation Car wash.

LAVA JATO REVIEWS

During the live from the Prerogativas group, Gilmar said there had been a “degeneration” of MPF (Federal Public Ministry) with Lava Jato and criticized Dallagnol and Senator Sergio Moro (Union Brazil-PR).

“The Moro-Dallagnol model has gone wrong. Let’s organize a forward escape, let’s save the judiciary from this big scandal”, he declared. “The Public Ministry remains an extremely important institution. The fight against corruption in Brazil is fundamental. Now, don’t believe that you are the 4th Power because you are not. Do not want to play an auxiliary role in the political party system”, he stated.

The Supreme Minister also declared that the current model of RMP (Attorney General’s Office) should be discussed. “The amount of rubbish in the Attorney General’s Office is very large. Politicians denounce their opponents or encourage it”, he declared.

Watch the full live of the Prerogatives (1h46min42s):