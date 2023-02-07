Minister of the STF asked for a review of the process in April 2021; Lula’s head of National Integration is investigated for embezzlement

the deputy Deltan Dallagnol (Podemos-PR) sent this Monday (6.Feb.2023) a letter to the minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), Alexandre de Moraes, requesting the resumption of the trial of the head of National Integration, Waldez Goes. The politician is investigated for embezzlement in administrative acts between 2009 and 2010, when he was governor of Amapá. read the full (149 KB).

“In view of the recent appointment of a convicted person to the post as Minister of State, of the commitments of the Brazilian State against deviations from the civil service and the recent amendment to the Internal Regulations of the E. STF regarding requests for review, a quick and definitive position of Justice on this case it would be extremely important“, says Dallagnol’s letter.

The current Minister of National Integration began to be investigated by the MP (Public Ministry) of Amapá for embezzlement in administrative acts in 2009 and 2010, when he held the position of governor of the State.

According to the agency, Góes diverted resources that should be reserved for the payment of payroll loans acquired by state public servants. The amount was intended to cover other government expenses, delaying payment to creditors.

Góes was acquitted by the Justice of Amapá in 1st Instance. The Public Ministry appealed and, in 2019, the politician was condemned at the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) to 6 years and 9 months in semi-open prison, in addition to a fine of R$ 6.3 million.

In 2020, the Minister of the STF, Dias Tofolli, granted injunction favorable to Góes, but the trial was interrupted after Moraes’ request for a review in April 2021.