Former attorney and elected federal deputy Deltan Dallagnol (Podemos-PR) criticized on its Twitter profile on Friday (16.Dec.2022) the decision of the 2nd Panel of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) that revoked the preventive detention of Sérgio Cabral, former governor of Rio de Janeiro.

“It happened. It’s the end. The last Lava Jato prisoner, and one of those who most represented the absolute moral bankruptcy and decay of corruption in Brazil, was released by the STF, with a decisive vote by Gilmar Mendes”wrote Dallagnol.

“Sérgio Cabral was sentenced to more than 400 years in prison for his numerous crimes, but that is worthless in Brazil. But let us not lose faith. Lava Jato is not dead, it is still alive in the struggle of every Brazilian who is outraged by news like this. We will not give up fighting corruption: we will fight for Brazil!”said the elected deputy.

Former judge and senator-elect Sergio Moro (União Brasil-PR) also lamented on its Twitter profile this Saturday (17.Dec.2022) the decision of the STF. “Sergio Cabral released, fiscal responsibility abandoned, state-owned companies threatened by the return of political subdivisions. We live in challenging times in which honesty seems to have been banned. We will fight in the Senate to restore truth and justice. Your support will be essential.”he wrote.

On Friday night (Dec.16, 2022), the 2nd Panel of the STF revoked the preventive detention of Sérgio Cabral, arrested in 2016 based on Operation Lava Jato. This was the last outstanding arrest warrant against the politician.