From the street to the stage 2024 streaming and live TV: where to see the fourth episode, 12 March

This evening, Tuesday 12 March 2024, at 9.20 pm on Rai 2, the fourth episode of Dalla strada al stage will be broadcast, the third edition of the show created by Carlo Conti and hosted by Nek which brings the colorful world of artists to TV street artists who perform and tell their stories in front of the studio audience and some VIP guests. Where to see Dalla strada al stage 2024 live on TV and live streaming? Below is all the information in detail.

On TV

The programme, as mentioned, is broadcast on Tuesday evenings at 9.20 pm on Rai 2 for six weeks starting from 20 February 2024.

From the street to the stage 2024 live streaming

Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.

How many episodes

We have seen where to watch Dalla strada al stage 2024 on TV and live streaming, but how many episodes are planned on Rai 2? In total, six episodes will be broadcast: the first on Tuesday 20 February 2024; the sixth and last on Tuesday 26 March 2024. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):